Irish Examiner view: We need an honest and mature debate on neutrality

Across Europe, it is marching season. On Saturday, many of our European neighbours marked VE Day.

Today, Russia and some of its satellites will commemorate Victory Day.

In the EU, May 9 is also Europe Day which celebrates “peace and unity in Europe”, on the anniversary of the 1950 Schuman Declaration. It was French foreign minister Robert Schuman who proposed the creation of a European Coal and Steel Community, whose members would pool coal and steel production.

The founders were France, West Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg. The rationale was that merging economic interests would help raise standards of living and make future war between France and Germany “not merely unthinkable, but materially impossible".

Such symbolic dates allow an opportunity for reflection and contemplation and in Ireland much of that is given over right now to the traditional and legal Irish position of neutrality, the understrength and under-resourced nature of our own defence forces, any future relationship with Nato, and our participation in the mooted EU rapid reaction force.

This project has long been a gleam in the eye of the French president Emmanuel Macron, who wants Europe to be able to react independently of the US and the UK, major contributors to Nato. Whether the EU would consider action without the involvement of those two bulwarks is an interesting question.

In Ireland, the issue has the potential to be very divisive.

Research from Red C, published today by European Movement Ireland, finds that more than half of the 1,000 people surveyed agree that Ireland should be part of “increased EU defence and security co-operation”.

However, an Irish Times/Ipsos poll in April found that two thirds of voters do not want to see any change of Ireland’s current model of military neutrality. It may be marching season in Europe but Irish people deserve the opportunity for honest and mature debate on Ireland’s position before we fall into step with anyone else.