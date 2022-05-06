Irish Examiner View: One night in Paris for Liverpool and Salah to settle old scores

So now we know. The Champions League final will be held in Paris on May 28 when two venerable clubs, neither of which are the reigning champions of their country (although Real Madrid have just regained their title from city neighbours Atlético), face off in a return encounter from an ill-tempered match in 2018.
This time it should be a compelling encounter.
The usual hoopla has started with flights and hotel prices quadrupling, and there are intriguing subplots with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah still rankling after he was taken out of the last final by a brutal Sergio Ramos challenge and Karim Benzema pursuing global validation after two peculiar legal battles.
One involved prostitution (the case was dropped) and the other involved Benzema’s involvement in the blackmail of a fellow player.
This final was originally intended for Vladimir Putin’s home city of St Petersburg.
We all know the reasons it was transferred. Russia’s loss is France’s gain.
Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.
A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.Sign up
Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.Sign up
Thursday, May 5, 2022 - 9:00 PM
Thursday, May 5, 2022 - 9:00 PM
Thursday, May 5, 2022 - 6:00 PM