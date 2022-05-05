Irish Examiner view: Big Brother is alive and well

We have highlighted the manner in which the history of decisions made during the management of the pandemic were leaking piecemeal into the public arena. We warned that unless a more formal review takes place, support for future restrictions, should they be needed, will be diminished.
In the same book that has provided a number of insights, Pandemonium: Power, Politics and Ireland’s Pandemic by Jack Horgan-Jones of the Irish Times and Hugh O’Connell of the Irish Independent, there is a reference that should make every citizen sit up and bang their fists on the table in anger.
It discloses details of a surveillance system considered by the Government to use information from CCTV, credit card transactions, and mobile phone data to ensure people followed social distancing rules. References from social media and banks on takeaway habits were also to be collated.
This intrusion and tracking strategy, containing components that the Stasi would have admired, was tabled by the consultancy firm EY.
On its website EY says that its “purpose is building a better working world”. It certainly would have been a more closely observed world if these plans had come to fruition.
We have never voted for this, and companies that have proposed it should be called to give an account of themselves. This is another reason we need formal scrutiny.