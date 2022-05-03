Irish Examiner view: Investment in Defence Forces is needed now

In light of the current worldwide security issues and the growing focus on Ireland's neutrality, there seems to be little benefit in taking three years to increase much-needed spending on our Defence Forces.

This is the amount of time the Department of Defence believes it will take to implement the recommendations published in February by the Commission on the Defence Forces which concluded that our army, navy, and air corps are incapable of credibly defending the country against attack.

The commission provided the Government with three realistic options to boost our defence capability, the most expensive of which was estimated to cost some €3bn annually and would put defence spending on a par with similarly sized European countries. This option is called Level of Ambition 3.

A second option — Level of Ambition 2 — addresses urgent credibility gaps and allows for limited material upgrades, but it seems that Defence Minister Simon Coveney is intending to recommend to the Cabinet something which is being described as ‘Level of Ambition 2.5'. This will advocate the adoption of all the secondary option with some cherry-picked bits of the most ambitious proposal thrown in.

Under his proposals, the Defence Forces would get a hugely increased cyber capability and a primary radar system which would allow it to monitor our skies properly for the first time. It would also allow for an increase in navy personnel so ships could spend more time at sea as well as increasing our airlift capacity and the purchase of improved armoured personnel carriers.

However, the purchase of a squadron of jet fighters would not be included, leaving our air defence in the hands of Britain’s RAF.

Mr Coveney’s proposition would add between €600m and €1bn annually to our defence bill, but it is estimated that it will be 2025 before this happens. Given the times and our desperate need for some sort of military capability, that timescale should be revised.