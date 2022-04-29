Irish Examiner View: We're finally dancing in the street again

It was 58 years ago that Martha Reeves and the Vandellas released their much-reprised summer hit 'Dancing in the Street'. And this weekend, iffy weather forecasts set to one side, carries a genuine feeling of a prolonged Irish party time since the pandemic first bit us in March 2020.

Cork has the standout gig, with appearances by Ed Sheeran at Páirc Uí Chaoimh expected to attract a total of 75,000 fans over last night and tonight. This is on top of the 160,000 he drew to Croke Park last weekend.