Irish Examiner view: Varadkar row must be resolved

The investigation into whether Leo Varadkar, taoiseach-in-waiting, committed a criminal offence in leaking a confidential government document about GPs’ contracts in April 2019, has proceeded at a glacial pace for the scale of the matter. It is time it was brought to a conclusion.

He does not deny he passed details of a draft contract with the Irish Medical Organisation across to an associate, Maithiú Ó Tuathail, then heading a rival doctors’ association.

He says he did nothing illegal but acknowledges that he made an “error of judgment” to help ensure more practitioners signed up to a fresh deal to provide patient services.

Leaks in government are nothing new. Information is traded, often leading to political advantage, however temporary. It is the nature of our adversarial system.

This can lead to details emerging for public scrutiny and debate that would otherwise remain secret.

During, and in part because of, the pandemic, health proved to be a fractious portfolio and a number of unofficial asides during the past three years have contributed to the gaiety of nations and the airtime and column inches of commentators.

Claims about confidentiality, by whichever the ruling party is, frequently relate to news management rather than matters of public probity and governance.

The world is still turning despite the weighty issue of Ts & Cs at surgeries and consultancies and there is a formidable agenda to tackle between now and December 15, when a handover is scheduled to take place between Micheál Martin and Mr Varadkar.

Mr Varadkar is a citizen too and either a charge must now be brought or the case be brought to a conclusion.

In times of war and crises across housing, health, and climate change, we need to get on with taking care of business.