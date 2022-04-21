Irish Examiner View: Sri Lanka protests deteriorating on a daily basis

The economic crisis in Sri Lanka is beginning to turn ugly as widespread — heretofore largely peaceful — anti-government protests have turned deadly.

Police this week opened fire on a crowd protesting against devastating fuel and oil shortages and the decision by the government to raise fuel prices further. This, allied to weeks of food and medicine shortages, unaffordable inflation, and 13-hour-a-day power blackouts, has led to a level of civil unrest not seen in Sri Lanka since independence.