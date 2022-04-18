Irish Examiner View: London audiences' turn to enjoy outstanding Irish production

Gare St Lazare's production of 'How It Is (Part 2)' earned rave reviews when performed pre-Covid in The Everyman in 2019.
Mon, 18 Apr, 2022 - 06:30

London theatre audiences get a rare treat for the next fortnight when a show which had its world premiere at Cork’s Everyman turns up for a fortnight’s run.

Gare St Lazare, who are viewed as among the world’s leading exponents of Beckett, are staging their performances of How It Is (Part 2) starring accomplished actors Stephen Dillane and Conor Lovett. 

It earned Irish Examiner from the a five-star review when performed pre-Covid in the MacCurtain St venue in 2019. They will be joined by the Irish Gamelan Orchestra and director and designer Judy Hegarty Lovett.

Beckett’s last prose work How It Is (Part 1), which also opened at The Everyman, in 2018, saw an unnamed narrator in a landscape of mud and darkness with only a sack of tins and a tin opener, as he recounts a journey towards a fellow traveller, Pim. In Part 2, he is with Pim when a brief honeymoon period ends with violence.

Back then, we wrote: “The spine tingles... Dillane and Lovett are once again compelling in their symbiosis... there is no sense of confusion, rather a feeling that somehow we are nearer to the essence of what it is to be human.” 

And that is the quote the London theatre is using on its billboard.

Read More

New musical drama to tell story of John Hume’s life

More in this section

Russia Ukraine War Irish Examiner View: Open conflict between Nato and old Soviet empire now closer than ever before
Kenny Shiels File Photo Irish Examiner View: Shiels’ outburst a backwards step for women in sport
Pile of Irish Peat Irish Examiner View: Proposed turf ban needs an Irish solution to an Irish problem
BeckettTheatrePlace: EverymanOrganisation: Gare St LazareOrganisation: Everyman
<p>The successful bid for Chelsea FC will be chosen by Roman Abramovich and then forwarded to the British government. Picture: Rebecca Naden/PA Wire</p>

Irish Examiner View: And then there were three in race to buy Chelsea

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices