Irish Examiner view: Voice of freedom

At first glance, it may seem a matter of small interest for Ireland that a long-lost portrait of the mighty US singer and freedom campaigner Paul Robeson has been rediscovered after more than 80 years carrying the title “head of a Negro”. In which case, look again.

Robeson, the son of a runaway slave, was born 124 years ago and was an athlete, lawyer, singer, and political activist. His bass-baritone voice made him a recording star and his political views (he was, as many were in the 1930s, a staunch supporter of socialism and the Soviet Union) made him anathema to many governments. He fell foul of senator Joe McCarthy’s House Un-American Activities Committee and had his passport and concerts cancelled.