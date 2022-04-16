Irish Examiner view: Voice of freedom

The link between US singer Paul Robeson and Ireland is long forgotten — it needs a great dramatist to revive the story
Paul Robeson, who performed in Dublin, Limerick, and Cork in the 1930s, particularly admired Irish literature and music.

At first glance, it may seem a matter of small interest for Ireland that a long-lost portrait of the mighty US singer and freedom campaigner Paul Robeson has been rediscovered after more than 80 years carrying the title “head of a Negro”. In which case, look again.

Robeson, the son of a runaway slave, was born 124 years ago and was an athlete, lawyer, singer, and political activist. His bass-baritone voice made him a recording star and his political views (he was, as many were in the 1930s, a staunch supporter of socialism and the Soviet Union) made him anathema to many governments. He fell foul of senator Joe McCarthy’s House Un-American Activities Committee and had his passport and concerts cancelled.

Before then he visited Ireland at least three times and performed in Dublin, Limerick, and Cork in the 1930s. He particularly admired Irish literature and music and was an avid reader of WB Yeats. In one interview, he said: “Irish folk songs are the best.” While ‘The Castle of Dromore’ was his personal favourite he recorded ‘Kevin Barry’ for his international Songs of Struggle album.

The relationship between Robeson and Ireland is long forgotten. It needs a great dramatist to revive the story, rather like Frank McGuiness did with Greta Garbo Came To Donegal a dozen years ago. It will repay the effort.

