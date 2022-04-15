Irish Examiner View: Shiels’ outburst a backwards step for women in sport

The dodgy conclusions of the Northern Ireland women’s soccer team manager about the female psyche shows just how far women’s sports have still to travel.
Irish Examiner View: Shiels’ outburst a backwards step for women in sport

Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels' post-match comments caused controversy this week. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire.

Fri, 15 Apr, 2022 - 06:30

Just as professional women’s sports are gaining huge popularity, media traction, financial support, and long overdue credibility, one man’s Neanderthal views have nearly put the kibosh on a wonderful new field of sporting endeavour.

Kenny Shiels, manager of the Northern Ireland women’s soccer team, following an upsetting 5-0 home loss to England this week in a World Cup qualifier (which drew the biggest ever crowd for a women’s soccer international in Belfast), said his side’s concession of four quick second-half goals showed that “women are more emotional than men”.

Shiels has since apologised profusely for his intemperate remarks — and rightly so — but his opinions illustrate just how far women’s sports still have to travel in what was previously a hideously all-male environment.

Top-level female sports now have not simply a toehold on the public consciousness; in recent years, female soccer players, rugby players, and boxers have grabbed the paying public by the throat in what is only the start of an era in which the idea that only men can provide the thrills sports fans demand is vividly redundant. 

Of course, women have for years competed — and have been paid commensurately — in top-level tennis, athletics, and other sports, but the emergence of top-line women performers in previously male-only sporting bastions has been as revelatory as it is welcome.

Unfortunately, there are still those who cannot help themselves when it comes to obnoxious and ill-considered remarks about the abilities of our growing band of female heroes. 

In Shiels’ case, it would have been a lot more simple to admit his team were beaten by a better side, rather than drawing dodgy conclusions about the female psyche.

Read More

Kenny Shiels apologises for saying 'women are more emotional than men'

More in this section

Irish Examiner View: We must protect minority groups from being targeted with hate crime Irish Examiner View: We must protect minority groups from being targeted with hate crime
Sad woman Irish Examiner View: Investigation constraints on sexual and domestic abuse are a worry
Irish Examiner View: Improved connections to Spain welcome Irish Examiner View: Improved connections to Spain welcome
FeminismPlace: Northern IrelandPerson: Kenny Shiels
Pile of Irish Peat

Irish Examiner View: Proposed turf ban needs an Irish solution to an Irish problem

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices