Irish Examiner view: Why does Limerick Council want to retain King John's name after taking over his castle?

Even the English didn’t like their King John. He was brother to Richard ‘the Lionheart’ but couldn’t drag himself off to the Crusades. As an authority figure, he is about as loved as the Sheriff of Nottingham (whom he appointed) and George III, the monarch who lost the Americas. He was forced to recognise basic rights in Magna Carta, not because he wanted to but because his barons forced him. He lost half of France, was lampooned by Peter Ustinov in a Disney animation, and did little for Ireland.

Why, then, Limerick Council wants to retain his name after taking over his castle is a bit of a poser. Normally, the Irish Examiner would not be in favour of the wholesale renaming of attractions and amenities for political and other reasons, but there seems to be no marketing advantage in

retaining the regal name. Limerick Castle it should be then.