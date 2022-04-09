Irish Examiner view: Why does Limerick Council want to retain King John's name after taking over his castle?

Limerick Castle it should be
Irish Examiner view: Why does Limerick Council want to retain King John's name after taking over his castle?

King John's Castle, Limerick. Even the English didn’t like their King John.

Sat, 09 Apr, 2022 - 05:00

Even the English didn’t like their King John. He was brother to Richard ‘the Lionheart’ but couldn’t drag himself off to the Crusades. As an authority figure, he is about as loved as the Sheriff of Nottingham (whom he appointed) and George III, the monarch who lost the Americas. He was forced to recognise basic rights in Magna Carta, not because he wanted to but because his barons forced him. He lost half of France, was lampooned by Peter Ustinov in a Disney animation, and did little for Ireland.

Why, then, Limerick Council wants to retain his name after taking over his castle is a bit of a poser. Normally, the Irish Examiner would not be in favour of the wholesale renaming of attractions and amenities for political and other reasons, but there seems to be no marketing advantage in
retaining the regal name. Limerick Castle it should be then.

Read More

'No plans' to rename Limerick's King John's Castle despite local calls

More in this section

litter washed up on a beach in county cork, ireland. Irish Examiner view: Microplastic pollution found deep in our lungs
Priory Hall Residents Leave Irish Examiner view: Celtic Tiger’s legacy of shoddy building work
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) an Irish Examiner view: Russian church faces threat of schism
RenamingKing John's CastlePlace: Limerick
Irish Examiner view: Why does Limerick Council want to retain King John's name after taking over his castle?

Irish Examiner view: Honour for Irish educator Niamh Shaw

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices