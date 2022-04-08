Irish Examiner view: Microplastic pollution found deep in our lungs

There has been evidence of the corrosive impact of microplastics on our oceans for some time, but new research shows evidence of microplastic pollution much closer to home — deep in the lungs of living human beings.

A study in the UK that analysed tissue samples from 13 patients found evidence of microplastics in 11 cases.

Last month, it emerged that microplastics had been found in human blood, travelling around the body and lodging in organs.

The discovery of these tiny plastics in the human lung is therefore not a surprise, but should be a cause for concern.

It has been known for some time that humans ingest microplastics through food, water, dust, and the air, with a 2021 experiment concluding that humans take in approximately 7,000 tiny pieces of microplastics every single day.

What is not known is how much harm is caused by this cocktail of plastic.

Changes in metabolism

UK researchers believe these particles can cause an amount of stress in the body that could lead to changes in metabolism, while there are concerns that they are potentially carcinogenic.

Plastic production continues apace to meet relentless demand throughout the world and it will be interesting to see if we are willing to cut back on it to reduce our, albeit unwitting, consumption of the product.

More research is needed to understand how microplastics affect the structures and cells in the body.

The levels of microplastics accumulating in our bodies is unlikely to decrease any time soon, it is vital for us to understand and quantify the damage caused by these tiny entities.