Implementing energy economy
Eamon Ryan: On the receiving end of some ribbing about suggestions for implementing energy economy. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins 

Wed, 06 Apr, 2022 - 03:00

Eamon Ryan and his government colleagues have been on the receiving end of some ribbing, much, but not all, good-natured about their modest range of suggestions for implementing energy economy — drive slower, less time in the shower, half-fill the kettle, and so on. All practical ideas that get an important concept higher up the agenda. We need to save fuel and should have started a long time ago.

At least they stopped short of resurrecting another proposal proffered during the great oil shock of the 1970s: take a bath with your partner.

On the other hand, perhaps that’s not a bad idea in these liberated days. Every little helps. Pass the soap please!

