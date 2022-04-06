Eamon Ryan and his government colleagues have been on the receiving end of some ribbing, much, but not all, good-natured about their modest range of suggestions for implementing energy economy — drive slower, less time in the shower, half-fill the kettle, and so on. All practical ideas that get an important concept higher up the agenda. We need to save fuel and should have started a long time ago.

At least they stopped short of resurrecting another proposal proffered during the great oil shock of the 1970s: take a bath with your partner.