Irish Examiner view: Orbán’s success in Hungary adds to darkness in Europe

Vladimir Putin will no doubt have been enthused to learn of the re-election of his ally, Victor Orbán, as the leader of Hungary. Orbán’s party, Fidesz, won the majority of parliamentary seats in the general election, leaving him well positioned to make a number of changes to the country’s constitution, a move that is bound to cause major headaches in Brussels.

It was the populist strongman’s fourth successive election victory and gives lie to the notion that his brand of right-wing populism, which has gained traction in various countries across the world, has peaked.