Irish Examiner view: Orbán’s success in Hungary adds to darkness in Europe

Vladimir Putin will no doubt have been enthused to learn of the re-election of his ally, Victor Orbán, as the leader of Hungary. Orbán’s party, Fidesz, won the majority of parliamentary seats in the general election, leaving him well positioned to make a number of changes to the country’s constitution, a move that is bound to cause major headaches in Brussels.
It was the populist strongman’s fourth successive election victory and gives lie to the notion that his brand of right-wing populism, which has gained traction in various countries across the world, has peaked.
“We have such a victory it can be seen from the moon, but it’s sure that it can be seen from Brussels,” he said in his victory speech, referencing long running tensions with the EU.
We will remember this victory until the end of our lives because we had to fight against a huge amount of opponents.
Orbán cited “bureaucrats” in Brussels, the “international media” and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who had been critical of Orbán’s soft approach to Putin since the invasion of Ukraine.
Orbán has been vocally anti-immigration and critics suggest that his new majority will allow him push forward with his “illiberal” agenda, which includes taking even greater control of the media, revamping election rules and dismantling the democratic institutions that had allowed Hungary entry to the EU in 2004.
In this he had an ally in Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party until the two entities diverged on attitudes to Russia in the wake of the invasion. What remains to be seen is how exactly the broad Franco-German axis within the EU deals with Orbán now that he has received his fresh electoral mandate.
Whatever concern, or even dismay, the strongman’s re-election might have evinced in Western Europe, it is sure to have been greeted very positively by Moscow as the retention of a rare friend inside the EU tent.