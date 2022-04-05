Irish Examiner view: Covid spawns a baby boom

An economic boom was predicted to follow the pandemic, but the boom that has certainly arrived is of the baby variety. According to figures from the HSE, there has been an increase in the birth rate in this country during Covid.
The HSE figures show that 59,874 babies were born across the country in 2021, up from 56,858 in 2020. The last time there was any increase in the rate was 2009 when the number of births was 75,554.
The figures buck a trend of declining birth rate. An increase in the population will be welcomed at a time when the whole of the western world is experiencing falling rates but why did it happen? The only logical conclusion is that it is directly related to the conditions imposed on the population during the pandemic.
There was much controversy about working from home, restrictions in movement and a prolonged period during which nobody could go to the pub.
Now it appears that good news has emerged from the doom, as some couples quite obviously made the best of their time together in a world gone temporarily mad.