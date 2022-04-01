Irish Examiner View: 'Do svidaniya' to Russian diplomats

Russia had 31 registered diplomats in Ireland. Neither we, nor they, require that many
Russian ambassador to Ireland Yuri Filatov: Just days before the tanks rolled into Ukraine, he described the prospect of war as 'insane'. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Fri, 01 Apr, 2022 - 03:00

The surprise is not that the Government decided to expel four Russian diplomats from Dublin — a rare move in Ireland, which retained its Nazi Germany ambassador throughout the duration of the Second World War. The surprise is that it took so long.

The Russian embassy has been promoting the nonsensical Kremlin justification for the invasion of Ukraine and we should not forget that its ambassador, Yuri Filatov, was describing the prospect of war as “insane” just before the tanks rolled forward.

Russia had 31 registered diplomats in Ireland. Neither we, nor they, require that many. We stop just short of the question that Regan asked of her father, King Lear: “What need one?” Two is a reasonable number for a nation that pretends there isn’t a war when there is and declares itself a democracy when it isn’t.

#Ukraine
