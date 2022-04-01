Irish Examiner View: 'Do svidaniya' to Russian diplomats

The surprise is not that the Government decided to expel four Russian diplomats from Dublin — a rare move in Ireland, which retained its Nazi Germany ambassador throughout the duration of the Second World War. The surprise is that it took so long.

The Russian embassy has been promoting the nonsensical Kremlin justification for the invasion of Ukraine and we should not forget that its ambassador, Yuri Filatov, was describing the prospect of war as “insane” just before the tanks rolled forward.