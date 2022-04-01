Irish Examiner view: Final flourish foraction man Bruce

The early retirement of actor Bruce Willis following a battle with the progressive condition of aphasia will bring much wider recognition of a chronic complaint that is estimated to affect as many as 50,000 people in Ireland.

Aphasia is an acquired language disorder that affects approximately a third of all stroke survivors and impedes the ability to communicate, causing difficulty with reading, writing, spelling, comprehension, and expression or ability to speak. People with aphasia post-stroke are at a much higher risk of developing depression than survivors without the condition. Generally, one in three stroke victims can suffer from aphasia, meaning some 3,000 cases a year in the Republic.

While strokes are the number one cause, aphasia can also be triggered by degenerative conditions such as dementia and Alzheimer’s as well as by brain injuries. While there is no cure, there is hope of improvement through therapy.

For Willis, who made his reputation as a wry, wise-cracking, tough guy with a sensitive side who somehow also managed to make wearing a vest look good, we will miss the contributions he made to entertainment and cultural life as a veteran of more than 100 films, plus the much-loved TV series Moonlighting, where he made his breakthrough opposite Cybill Shepherd.

Willis, who was born in Germany, the son of a US soldier who married a German woman while stationed in the Rhineland, beat 3,000 other applicants to the role of David Addison, and it was the end of the blue-collar days for him.

He was often at his best when cast against sardonic euro villains, usually actors such as Jeremy Irons and Alan Rickman, in the Die Hard franchise and, just when his career seemed to be in the doldrums, he made an inspirational decision to appear in Quentin Tarantino’s masterpiece Pulp Fiction as punch-drunk fighter Butch Coolidge.

Alter-ego John McClane once said humankind’s progress “peaked with the frozen pizza” and he might find much evidence to support that view in recent years. However, Willis was always an optimist.

Several of his films are still to be released. We hope they will give us a reminder of what he was and that therapy and care will ensure his life remains a happy one.