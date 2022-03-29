Irish Examiner view: Act of aggression tarnishes Will Smith's well-deserved Oscar

Star will be remembered for hitting someone on TV, getting away with it, and receiving the approbation of many of his peers
The moment where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage.

Tue, 29 Mar, 2022 - 08:50

The poker-faced stand-up comedian Arthur Smith once commented that “laughter is a tiny escape into happiness”. It’s not likely that he can cite too many Oscar ceremonies as evidence of that belief.

The obsession of showbiz for having any award event accompanied by a narrative from an allegedly “edgy” comic is beyond tiresome. Rebel Wilson’s off-colour jokes at the Baftas were followed in quick time by Chris Rock at Sunday night’s 94th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

There is an irony that an event which has strived with might and main to project itself as “inclusive”, even down to its choice of winners, should be dominated by an act of male aggression which will remain longer in the memory than the film which earned Will Smith his best actor award.

It was ill-judged of Rock, once named the ninth most popular stand-up in the world, to make personal comments about the appearance of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, referring to her as “GI Jane” because of her closely cropped hair. 

Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia, the condition which can cause patchy baldness. There is bad blood between the two because Rock criticised her, from the stage in 2016, for boycotting those awards because of their apparent “lack of diversity”. 

But in striding forward to strike the host, Will Smith managed to conjure up slumbering images of violence and oppression which have stalked Hollywood for more than a decade.

That his 23-year-old son tweeted “And that’s how we do it” will be seen as rallying around the family by many. By the reaction of rapper 50 Cent “B!tch don’t you ever play with me. LOL” shows the action can be capable of a more depressing interpretation in an era where strong women have demonstrated they are capable of standing up for themselves.

Police later said they would be taking no action because “the individual concerned has declined to file a police report”. 

But what Smith, an admirable man in many ways, has accomplished has set a precedent whereby anyone who is insulted by a comedian, not an unusual experience in venues, may feel justified in walking on stage and assaulting them. 

Smith said he wanted to be “a vessel for love”. What he will be remembered for is hitting someone on TV, getting away with it, and receiving the approbation of many of his peers.

Will Smith issues apology to Chris Rock over Oscars slap: 'I was out of line and I was wrong'

