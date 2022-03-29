Irish Examiner view: Lessons to learn from devolved power

If we accept the commentary surrounding the apparent collapse of support for Fine Gael as expressed in the most recent opinion poll, which suggested an approval rate of just 19%, then those critics who say that the party has become too “Dublin-centric” now have the upper hand.

In the online Red C poll carried out for the Business Post, which surveyed 1,001 adults aged over 18 between March 18-23, Sinn Fein remained the most popular party by a considerable distance, coming in at 33%. Support for Fianna Fáil sits at 16% and the Green Party, led by Eamon Ryan, remains at 5%. Independents have an 11% share.