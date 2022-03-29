Irish Examiner view: Lessons to learn from devolved power

If we accept the commentary surrounding the apparent collapse of support for Fine Gael as expressed in the most recent opinion poll, which suggested an approval rate of just 19%, then those critics who say that the party has become too “Dublin-centric” now have the upper hand.
In the online Red C poll carried out for the Business Post, which surveyed 1,001 adults aged over 18 between March 18-23, Sinn Fein remained the most popular party by a considerable distance, coming in at 33%. Support for Fianna Fáil sits at 16% and the Green Party, led by Eamon Ryan, remains at 5%. Independents have an 11% share.
The poll comes in the week that Ireland is visited by the mayors of Liverpool and Manchester, Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram, who are trying to deliver an alternative regional power base to the central government which captured the ‘Red Wall’ seats in the the last British general election.
Merseyside and Manchester have substantial populations. Like London under Sadiq Khan, they are majority socialist. But that is not translated into parliamentary majority. The next elections in Britain are in May, including those for the Northern Ireland Assembly. There will be implications, and lessons, for us about the place of ‘localism’ in politics.