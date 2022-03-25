Irish Examiner view: Charles and Camilla visit Ireland

Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, has proven once again that he has affection for the island of Ireland with his sixth visit in recent years and bringing with him his popular wife Camilla, the duchess of Cornwall.
Waterford, where he met representatives of the Ukrainian community, was the location for their tour and Camilla had her own meeting with our own equine royalty, the Cheltenham champion Rachael Blackmore.
It is a difficult time for the British royal family, with the queen on restricted duties in her platinum jubilee year; the continuing fallout from the legal problems of Andrew, and the family schism with Harry and Meghan. Meanwhile, William and Kate steer a difficult political process through the Caribbean.
Charles and Camilla might reflect that they have the easier gig on this occasion.