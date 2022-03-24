Irish Examiner View: British rulers tone deaf on border travel

Despite all evidence to the contrary, our neighbours remain convinced that heavy-handed application of technology remains a good solution to their border security concerns and other general matters of governance.

The latest manifestation of this is their proposal for the introduction of a US-style visa waiver for non-Irish EU citizens to cross the border between the North and the Republic.

An amendment from peers in the House of Lords, demonstrating a greater understanding of the valuable role of tourism, to ditch this requirement was voted down by MPs in the House of Commons by 298 votes to 216.

As matters stand, this would require non-Irish EU citizens or non-British nationals to obtain pre-clearance to cross the border in the form of an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), modelled on the US Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA). It would come into force in 2025 and, says a UK government minister, would last for multiple years.

Whichever way you slice it, the suggestion is an unwelcome intrusion into the Common Travel Area. There is no evidence that there is regular or systematic abuse whereby people travel from the Republic into the North and then over to the British mainland.

As Simon Coveney stated: “This decision is regrettable and contrary to the approach that UK and Irish governments have supported for many years to protect free movement on the island of Ireland for everyone.

Our concern on this has been communicated clearly but has been ignored.”

Unfortunately, the British ruling politicians are tone deaf on such issues. They have already wrapped Ukrainian refugees up in red tape and an unwieldy online visa application system which is an embarrassment for many British citizens who want to help; the nationality and borders bill contains divisive proposals, some of which appear unworkable; previous attempts to hardwire technology into policy, such as the test and trace pandemic programme, were a hugely expensive failure.

There’s still time to rethink the approach. Let us hope there is a Damascene conversion.