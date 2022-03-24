Irish Examiner View: Putting on the green jersey to damage the Russian war effort

A reduction in consumption of fossil fuels is the easiest direct way to damage the Russian war effort, but apart from general entreaties, there has been precious little leadership and direction to galvanise public support for that objective.
Significant backing needs to be there anyway if Ireland and the world are to meet challenging net-zero objectives.
Reducing speed limits on the nation’s motorway networks is overdue, as is guidance to bring down thermostat controls by one or two degrees which should be easily achievable as we move into spring.
General advice is to set thermostats no higher than 19C and the water temperature in heating systems no higher than 55C. Other experts have other suggestions such as limiting shower time to no more than four minutes; turning lights off in empty rooms, and wearing additional layers of clothing.
In fact, if we have one of those unseasonable cold snaps of weather with which we are all familiar then we should call to mind the classic 1992 Sultans of Ping song ‘Where’s Me Jumper?’.
As a musical reminder for the energy economy, it’s a perfect choice.