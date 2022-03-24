Irish Examiner View: Putting on the green jersey to damage the Russian war effort

Simple measures such as wearing extra layers can reduce our dependency on fossil fuels.
Irish Examiner View: Putting on the green jersey to damage the Russian war effort

General advice is to set thermostats no higher than 19C. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Thu, 24 Mar, 2022 - 06:00

A reduction in consumption of fossil fuels is the easiest direct way to damage the Russian war effort, but apart from general entreaties, there has been precious little leadership and direction to galvanise public support for that objective.

Significant backing needs to be there anyway if Ireland and the world are to meet challenging net-zero objectives.

Reducing speed limits on the nation’s motorway networks is overdue, as is guidance to bring down thermostat controls by one or two degrees which should be easily achievable as we move into spring.

General advice is to set thermostats no higher than 19C and the water temperature in heating systems no higher than 55C. Other experts have other suggestions such as limiting shower time to no more than four minutes; turning lights off in empty rooms, and wearing additional layers of clothing.

In fact, if we have one of those unseasonable cold snaps of weather with which we are all familiar then we should call to mind the classic 1992 Sultans of Ping song ‘Where’s Me Jumper?’.

As a musical reminder for the energy economy, it’s a perfect choice.

Read More

Russian war highlights need to boost Defence Forces' spend, says Coveney

More in this section

Prime Minister's Questions Irish Examiner View: British rulers tone deaf on border travel
Bridgerton Irish Examiner view: Bridgerton comes with price to pay
Chris Mullin court case Irish Examiner view: Two cheers in a difficult week
#UkraineRussia#Climate Change
<p>Russian president Vladimir Putin’s calculation that the West collectively lacks the resolve to challenge his dominance of the energy markets has been proven correct so far. Picture: Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP</p>

Irish Examiner View: Europe must up the ante on Russian sanctions

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices