A landmark freedom of the Press case, and the hosting of Euro 2028
Irish Examiner view: Two cheers in a difficult week

Chris Mullin outside the Old Bailey in London, following his successful challenge to an application by West Midlands Police requiring him to disclose source material dating back to his investigation in 1985 and 1986 relating to the 1974 Birmingham pub bombings. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Wed, 23 Mar, 2022 - 06:02

In a difficult week, there are two things that should be celebrated, although both carry caveats.

The first is that veteran journalist and former MP Chris Mullin has won his fight to protect his sources in a landmark freedom of the Press case at the Old Bailey. A senior judge ruled it was not in the public interest to force Mullin to hand over historic data that would identify a man who had confessed his role in the Birmingham pub bombings 48 years ago. The correct decision, but West Midlands Police should never have brought the case at all.

Meanwhile, there can be two cheers that Ireland looks likely to join Scotland, Wales, the North, and England in hosting the Euro 2028 soccer finals.

Two cheers because it gives Ireland a tourism boost and another opportunity to demonstrate the quality of its welcome. No resounding hurrah because it means partnering with the English whose last contribution in managing an international tournament ended in huge disorder and disgrace.

Police lose bid for journalist’s Birmingham bombing material

