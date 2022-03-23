Irish Examiner view: Two cheers in a difficult week

In a difficult week, there are two things that should be celebrated, although both carry caveats.

The first is that veteran journalist and former MP Chris Mullin has won his fight to protect his sources in a landmark freedom of the Press case at the Old Bailey. A senior judge ruled it was not in the public interest to force Mullin to hand over historic data that would identify a man who had confessed his role in the Birmingham pub bombings 48 years ago. The correct decision, but West Midlands Police should never have brought the case at all.