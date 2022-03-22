Irish Examiner view: The need to 'take a break' from doomscrolling

Motto will live on amid what appears at times to be unflinchingly negative news
Two fishermen relax on shreelane lake outside Leap, Co Cork, Ireland. Sometimes we need to take a break from all the negative news. Picture: David Creedon

Tue, 22 Mar, 2022 - 07:26

‘I can’t watch it anymore’, is becoming a familiar refrain in households fed up of the endless images of war and Covid-19.

As the pandemic rears its ugly head once more and war in Ukraine beams devastating images onto our phones and televisions each evening, it is understandable that people would look to switch off.

‘Take a break’ from your phones and social media has gone from being parental advice to just being good practice, but has also made its way into the lexicon of governments and public health officials in response to current events.

That motto will live on for quite some time, based on what can appear at times to be unflinchingly negative news.

Not one of us is immune to the reaction brought on by seeing bodies in the streets of Mariupol or by the stresses of illness, including that brought on by Covid-19. It is incumbent upon us all to consume news in so far as we can to be educated and keep our eyes open, but not to submit to doomscrolling.

Whether it’s rewatching a St Patrick’s Day video or a Grand Slam from our next generation of rugby stars; the chance to go to the theatre or a gig (remember when we couldn’t do that?), or just a walk in a park or by the sea, get your moments of joy or relief when you can.

This too shall pass.

Irish Examiner view: Climate collapse hasn't gone away, you know

