Irish Examiner view: Germany needs to cut its reliance on Russian gas

While there is growing awareness across the EU that we need to cut our energy reliance on Russia, there are mixed signals in that regard coming from Germany, Russia’s largest gas customer worldwide. Seduced by the convenience and the low cost of Russian fuel, the Germans declined to explore alternatives. Now they may be forced to do so.

It is essential for the safety and security of the EU that all other members, Ireland included, put increasing pressure on Germany to cut its energy ties with Russia. The rest of the EU, Ireland included, must be prepared to do the same, even if that means short-term pain. The EU gets 40% of its gas supplies from Russia. We are less dependent, importing more than half of our natural gas from the UK, via a pipeline from Scotland, but that is expected to rise to 80%-90% by the mid-2020s, when the Corrib gas field is depleted.