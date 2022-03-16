Irish Examiner view: Students urged to unleash their inner vampire and give blood

In the week that we can celebrate the 25th anniversary of Buffy the Vampire Slayer there’s wry good humour and sound common sense in the new campaign to encourage more young people to give blood.

Sixteen third level institutions across Ireland are set to take part in the “Vampire Cup” this autumn in an intervarsity drive to increase the numbers of students participating in the national transfusion service.

The idea is the brainchild of University College Cork final year medicine student Glenn Curtin who learned of a similar initiative in Australia. He said: “I have always been a passionate blood donor. In my family, we donate blood when we turn 18 as a kind of coming-of-age thing.

But when I came to college, or even sixth year of secondary school, I realised that my friends weren’t blood donors.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service’s annual report for 2020 showed that 18-24-year-olds were the second least likely to donate, the only category with fewer donors being those aged over 67. The most common age to provide blood is 46-52.

While the new campaign will cover the full academic year, the biggest emphasis will be in the autumn run-up to Christmas because blood stocks typically deplete during the festive period Another point of focus will be in the second semester because of the various Rag weeks.

Glenn Curtin wants the event to become a “coming-of-age” intervention so that the move to higher education corresponds with a lifelong commitment.

The concept of a systematic transfusion system is relatively young in terms of the history of medicine. The first central blood bank to preserve blood for transfusion by refrigeration was set up at Cook County Hospital in Chicago in 1937 at a time when understanding of blood groups and their cellular structures and antigens was in its infancy. The first national collection programme was instituted by the United States in 1940 and was accelerated by the impacts of the Second World War.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service, or the Blood Transfusion Service Board as it was then known, was established in 1965 after it succeeded the volunteer National Blood Transfusion Association which had been set up in 1948.

There is considerable scope for improving involvement. According to IBTS figures only 3% of the eligible Irish population give blood, while 3,000 donors are needed each week in Ireland. Approximately 70,000 patients in Irish hospitals will require a transfusion this year.

When Buffy arrived on TV screens 25 years ago we were told that “in every generation, there is a chosen one”. Glenn Curtin’s imaginative proposal allows many to be chosen. We wish him the very best for the success of his initiative.