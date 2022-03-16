Irish Examiner view: St Patrick's Day looms, but Covid hasn’t gone anywhere

More than 30,000 cases have been diagnosed in three days 
Micheál Martin at the head of the annual St Patrick's Day parade in central London. Picture: 

Wed, 16 Mar, 2022 - 07:00

The concerning rise in the number of Covid-19 cases is a phenomenon not isolated to Ireland.

In China, which remains the most likely source of the original virus, the ruling Communist Party has established its most stringent lockdown protocols for two years. Tens of millions of people across the country face restrictions, including the entire Jilin province and the technology hub of Shenzhen, whose principal companies include iPhone supplier Foxconn. 

We no longer have any real sense of what is happening in Russia, but as that nation has just returned one of the highest mortality rates in the world for 2020 and 2021 it is unlikely to be anything positive.

The war in Europe has also made its contribution. Dr Mike Ryan, head of emergencies at the World Health Organisation, said: 

Anytime you disrupt society like this and put literally millions of people on the move, infectious disease will exploit that.

For understandable reasons only one third of Ukraine’s population have had two vaccinations and the arrival of new guests will need a level of testing and immunisation to help with their safety and protection.

In Ireland more than 30,000 cases have been diagnosed in three days and hospitals had to deal with more than 1,000 patients with the virus for the first time since mid-January. 

Numbers in intensive care units have risen, but at a much slower rate than admissions indicating, for now, that the symptoms are somewhat milder and less disabling. 

With St Patrick’s Day nearly upon us, traditionally one of the busiest days of the year in hospitals, it may be a moment to keep your distance and your mask defences up if matters turn lively and you have anxieties about the dogged determination of coronavirus.

Almost 800 under-14s treated for Covid-19 in hospital this year

