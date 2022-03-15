Irish Examiner view: Champion Hurdle win will be sweet

Some people might feel that sport is the greatest irrelevance in our world today, while other modern-day philosophers are of the option it has now replaced religion as the opiate of the masses.

Whatever your opinion on this very debatable issue, we may well today get an indication of how important sport is in our lives.

In the face of an horrendous and murderous war in Ukraine right now, it might seem petty — silly even — to proselytise on the importance of sport in society, but this week in Ireland will distil that essential truism.

Last weekend, Ireland beat England in Twickenham to set up a Six Nations finale against Scotland next weekend which could earn either a Triple Crown or even a Championship title.

On Sunday, the Irish U20s face Scotland in a bid to win a grand slam. Great excitement will inevitably be generated.

But today at Cheltenham, one jockey and her horse will underline exactly the importance of sport to people not alone in this country but in all corners of the world.

For the world will be watching as Rachael Blackmore and a bay mare called Honeysuckle attempt to win the Champion Hurdle for the second time.

We in Ireland have a unique relationship with the horse and our love of racehorses in particular is possibly one of the many defining elements of our culture.

Irish greats of the track such as Arkle, Dawn Run, Monksfield, Captain Christy, Hurricane Fly, and Istabraq have captivated the nation as much as any sportsman or woman.

Already the winner of 14 straight races in her unbeaten career, Honeysuckle’s victory in the Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown last month provoked a show of emotion among racing fans unseen in this country in decades.

If Honeysuckle does win, her place in Irish racing’s pantheon would be cemented and national adoration for both the mare and her jockey will swiftly follow.

It would be a sporting achievement of an astonishingly high order and rightly revered.