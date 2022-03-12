Irish Examiner View: Ireland must reduce fuel consumption now

It is easy to sympathise with public outrage on what is perceived as price “gouging” by petrol and diesel retailers as inflation hits its highest level for 21 years, with more to come.

“Don’t they know there’s a war on?” is a frequent question. However, the reality is that, as far as our commitment to free market economics is concerned, we are not at war. In wartime, governments have extensive powers to control resources and prices, implement rationing, restrict movement, suspend liberties, introduce conscription, enact censorship, and establish currency controls. In fact, society would look something like Russia does today.

Prices domestically are influenced by a complex web of EU competition policies that mainly target illegal fixing activities by cartels and arrangements between manufacturers and retailers that disadvantage consumer choice and maintain or increase costs for the purchaser.

Historically, this has worked well. Attempts by other governments to implement more rigid prices and incomes policies (most notably Britain and the US) have proved unsustainable in anything other than the very short term.

However, it means that democratic nations such as Ireland do not have the levers to prevent prices rising under normal circumstances, a point succinctly acknowledged by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, which said that it “does not have a role in monitoring price levels across the economy”. This means that attempts to soften the financial blow for consumers, by reducing excise on petrol by 20c and diesel by 15c per litre, are likely to fall directly into the coffers of the fuel companies. The inevitable conclusion is that further cuts in excise duty are not, as some commentators predicted, a constructive route to providing help and support for the public.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said any price gouging on fuel was “exploiting the situation in a morally unacceptable way and that should cease”. This is correct but carries as much effective weight as denouncing “the unacceptable face of capitalism”.

Europe needs to get much more serious about reducing its energy consumption immediately. The higher that prices go, petrol as well as gas, the more money flows into the Kremlin.

Former French president François Hollande said: “We are financing the very war that we are otherwise denouncing.”

Reducing speed limits immediately would be a start. If that fails, then we must plan for temporary restrictions on petrol usage. A campaign should start now to incentivise customers to turn domestic heating first down and then off as we enter spring.

Vladimir Putin calculates that we lack the political toughness and moral fibre to do this and that our own self-interest will prevail. With the Russian economy tottering, we need to push much harder.