Irish Examiner View: Decisive seven days ahead for Ukraine

Those who doubted the ability of the European Union to stay united in the face of the grim scenes now being played out hourly in Ukraine will have their scepticism confirmed after a day of meetings and dinners in the Salon d’Hercule and the baroque Hall of Mirrors at the Palace of Versailles.
While leaders condemned the “unspeakable” suffering caused by the biggest assault on a European state since the Second World War, the brakes have been put on Ukraine’s
application to join the EU. While this was predictable, rifts are developing within the 27 over the speed at which reliance on Russia’s fossil fuels can be reduced and on the next sets of sanctions.
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen’s statement that dependence should be ended by 2027 hardly represents a pressure point for Vladimir Putin, and neither does her commitment to propose a roadmap by mid-May. With invading forces now beginning encircling manoeuvres and the arrival of 16,000 Syrian mercenaries to fight alongside Russian nationalists in the Donbas, we are witnessing the beginnings of a crucial stage in the war, which has gone far more slowly than Moscow hoped. The assaults are likely to become even more bloody. There have been shocking sights in the last week and we must expect more.
Europe’s humanitarian response has been impressive, no more so than in neighbouring Moldova and Poland, two frontline states who will see themselves as potential victims of further Russian aggression. Ireland has made generous
commitments to some of the 2.5m displaced persons. But what a strange and confused country our erstwhile fellow EU member Britain has become, with its belated recognition of its responsibilities to refugees fleeing in fear of their lives.
The hugely-criticised visa application process, which
recalls the chaos last August when few British civil servants were available to help desperate Afghan locals because the Taliban inconveniently rolled into Kabul at the weekend, has now been revised. Ukrainian passport holders can now apply online from anywhere and deal with the biometrics when they arrive. It has been a shameful performance that has
embarrassed many UK citizens and it will if there is any
justice, lead to the eventual demise of Priti Patel and reform of a Home Office which has regularly been described as “not fit for purpose.” As of yesterday, just 1,000 applications had been approved. It’s all very well for the heir to the throne to attend charitable lunches and give the cry “Slava Ukraine!” “Glory to Ukraine!” Perhaps he needs to direct it with more volume and more regularly towards Downing St and
Marsham St in London.