Irish Examiner View: Ready for Eddie

A match-up against England’s pugnacious Australian rugby coach Eddie Jones is always a moment worth savouring and this afternoon’s face-off at Twickenham in front of 82,000 will be no exception.
Jones, who has promised to “get in our faces”, also says that Ireland have never faced a team like the current iteration of his squad and that we are “unproven as a physical force.” Sounds good to us. Bring it on.
Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.
A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.Sign up
Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.Sign up
Saturday, March 12, 2022 - 7:00 AM
Friday, March 11, 2022 - 11:00 PM
Saturday, March 12, 2022 - 8:00 AM