Irish Examiner View: Ready for Eddie

A match-up against England’s pugnacious Australian rugby coach Eddie Jones is always a moment worth savouring and this afternoon’s face-off at Twickenham in front of 82,000 will be no exception.

Jones, who has promised to “get in our faces”, also says that Ireland have never faced a team like the current iteration of his squad and that we are “unproven as a physical force.” Sounds good to us. Bring it on.