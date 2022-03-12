Irish Examiner View: Ready for Eddie

Irish Examiner View: Ready for Eddie

England's head coach Eddie Jones has promised to 'get in our faces' today.

Sat, 12 Mar, 2022 - 08:11

A match-up against England’s pugnacious Australian rugby coach Eddie Jones is always a moment worth savouring and this afternoon’s face-off at Twickenham in front of 82,000 will be no exception.

Jones, who has promised to “get in our faces”, also says that Ireland have never faced a team like the current iteration of his squad and that we are “unproven as a physical force.” Sounds good to us. Bring it on.

Duncan Casey: What do the numbers from the opening three rounds tell us about Ireland and England's tournaments?

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

