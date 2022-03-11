Irish Examiner view: We do not want to see the return of queues at forecourts

Capping petrol and diesel prices will not work and could lead to a shortage of supply, with resulting queues.
Minister Michael McGrath is correct when he says that capping petrol and diesel prices will not work and could lead to a shortage of supply, with resulting queues.

Fri, 11 Mar, 2022 - 08:00

Motorists with long memories will recall the fuel shortages of the 1970s when there were constant queues at forecourts and drivers were limited to the amount they could buy.

The Opec countries, given their virtual monopoly of oil production at the time, could bring the western economies to their knees by cutting off vital supplies.

Almost 10 years later, there was more misery for motorists when delivering drivers went on strike.

Back to the future

Now, once again, we could be facing queues at the pumps. Rationing of home heating oil and commercial motor diesel has already started and the fear is that the same could happen at fuel stations. Reductions in excise duties on petrol and diesel do not go far enough, according to opposition parties, amid calls for the Government to cap the cost of motor fuel and home heating oil. Unfortunately, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath is correct when he says that capping petrol and diesel prices will not work and could lead to a shortage of supply, with resulting queues.

Do we really want to go back to the future?

Watchdog 'powerless' to tackle costs as prices rise daily in some garages

