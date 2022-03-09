Irish Examiner view: Farewell Gentleman Frank

Frank O’Farrell, who died this week at the age of 94, made the journey from Turner's Cross to Old Trafford, where he drew the short straw as the man chosen to succeed the legendary Matt Busby in 1971. While looking back at Manchester United in those days is akin to observing sepia tones through rose-coloured spectacles, O’Farrell — who spent his teenage years as a fireman on the railway — seemed an inspired choice to replace Busby to rebuild a European Cup-winning team.

Highest integrity

O’Farrell, a man of the highest integrity, remains the only Irishman to take managerial control of United. He inherited an ageing team and managed to coax some sumptuous performances from the mercurial George Best at a point where his career was about to go into decline. He was sacked in his second season after finishing eighth to Brian Clough’s Derby County in his first.

The softly-spoken Corkonian was philosophical. “Life was easy after the railways. I’ve been blessed and I can have no complaints about the opportunities it has given me,” he said.