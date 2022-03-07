Irish Examiner view: Covid regulations end for people visiting the Republic of Ireland

Arrivals are no longer required to show proof of vaccination, recovery, or a negative PCR test, nor are they be required to fill out the passenger locator forms
A discarded Covid-19 passenger locator form at Dublin Airport. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Mon, 07 Mar, 2022 - 07:05

So, goodbye unloved and unlamented passenger locator forms as the last of the Covid rules and regulations are swept away for people visiting the Republic of Ireland.

It is good that almost the first beneficiaries of this return to the old normal will be those victims of the Russian war of aggression in the Ukraine. 

The Department of Health said the epidemiological situation was now “broadly positive”. 

With high levels of vaccine uptake and more information on the Omicron variant, the changes were possible, for passengers travelling into Ireland. 

However, Covid certificates and testing may still be required for outbound passengers arriving into other countries, so the advice is to check before you travel.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs, more than 1,300 people have now arrived from Ukraine, and this is expected to accelerate.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that people who want to help should make donations to the Irish Red Cross.

We must make our new friends welcome; they have had a terrible and frightening time.

International travellers no longer need proof of vaccine or recovery

