Irish Examiner view: Prosecutions to commence to tackle online abuse

Niamh Coventry, aged 7, from Dublin, godchild of Nicole 'Coco' Fox Fenlon who died of suicide, at a vigil outside Dáil to highlight the issue of bullying. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Mon, 07 Mar, 2022 - 07:00

It is not unusual for new criminal legislation to take some time to be tested in a full court case and the so-called Coco’s Law is no exception. 

It is important that charges stick, that due process is followed, and that results are unequivocal.

A campaign driven by her mother Jackie helped to change the laws around online harm and security.

Since the creation of an online platform to report intimate image abuse online, 16 cases of the non-consensual sharing of intimate images have been reported to the Garda National Protective Services Bureau.

In its post-enactment report on the anti-online bullying law, the Department of Justice said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had directed two cases to be prosecuted in relation to the distribution of an intimate image without consent, with intent to cause harm.

The DPP has directed one in the area of recording, distribution, or publication of intimate images without consent and a further three prosecutions were directed in respect of threatening or grossly offensive communication.

This is progress. Once cases have been successfully prosecuted and entered, the numbers will increase and another piece of unpleasant and treacherous human behaviour facilitated all too easily in the online world will be capable of being sanctioned.

