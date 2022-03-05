Irish Examiner view: Why China should be on our mind amid Ukraine crisis

Napoleon Bonaparte, one of the best geopolitical thinkers of his age, had a straightforward response when he was asked what should be done about China. “Best let her sleep”, he said, “for when she wakes, she will shake the world.”

Amid the horror of the heavy armaments falling on the heads of Ukrainian civilians, the prospect of a Götterdämmerung at Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant, the closing of ranks, financial and symbolic, against Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin war machine, another enormous issue looms.

It is in the world’s peripheral vision at the moment, but must be watched as closely as the convoys of tanks and soldiers edging towards the Maidan Nezalezhnosti, the central open space of Kyiv, known since 1991 as Independence Square.

As the war — sorry, that’s “special peacekeeping operation”, as Russian teachers have been ordered to describe it to their pupils —enters its bloody and terrifying street-fighting phase, we must scrutinise the positions being adopted by the world’s other superpower.

China, which exported €146bn of goods to Russia last year, abstained in last Friday’s United Nations Security Council vote on Ukraine. While this was projected as a success because it did not exercise its veto over the proposition, the truth is more complicated and less reassuring.

Both the UAE and India also abstained on a resolution that would have demanded that Moscow immediately stop its attack on Ukraine and withdraw all troops.

But Russia, one of five permanent members, used its veto to block progress, echoing its similar action during the Hungarian Revolution of 1956 and the Prague Spring invasion of Czechoslovakia in 1968.

This was a repeat of the paralysis in the UN when Russia’s overt support, political and military, of Bashar al-Assad’s regime prevented meaningful action in Homs and Aleppo, leaving the barrel bombs to take a full toll.

Then, as now, Russia was accused of war crimes and barbarism. Then, as now, it couldn’t have cared less.

Back in 2016 Beijing was in lockstep with Moscow, but the Kremlin may no longer have the unconditional support of president Xi Jinping despite the apparently fraternal meeting one month ago, during the Winter Olympics, when the two leaders announced the friendship between their countries had “no limits” and there would be no “forbidden” areas of co-operation.

It is unclear whether Xi was given a heads-up about the scale and merciless nature of the invasion of Ukraine and this will be a matter for historians to decide once the fog of war clears, which may be some considerable time.

Putin needs the financial support of China as sanctions squeeze and as purchaser of first resort for oil and wheat. China has already lifted restrictions on Russian wheat imports that have been in place for decades.

China also needs access to highly lucrative Western markets and will be wary about sitting on the fence over a dictator who has become a pariah and who may need to turn to martial law and public executions in a doomed attempt to suppress opposition. More than a dozen European countries are collaborating with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)’s hugely ambitious Belt and Road initiative which seeks to recreate the trading routes once travelled by Marco Polo to link northern and central Europe with Africa, the Middle East, Eurasia, and southern Asia. This logistical network aims to be completed by October 1, 2049, the centenary of the establishment of the People’s Republic of China by Chairman Mao Zedong in Tiananmen Square.

This enormous infrastructure project may cater for more than 40% of the world’s trade and aims to switch the focus and rhythms of commerce from the West to the East. China will not want lasting impediments to this grand strategic plan which is a cornerstone of its foreign policy and the response of our democracies to Russia’s bellicosity will inform its attitude towards the self-governed island of Taiwan which it has previously threatened to invade.

As we have witnessed in Hong Kong, and its treatment of more than 1m Uighurs, the CCP has a short way with protestors and dissenters and an attack or blockade of Taiwan would represent another offence against a sovereign state of the kind that is being attempted on Ukraine. Aggression in Taiwan would lead to a boycott of the “Belt and Road” with its important continental way stations.

While China has made it clear that it wishes to broker a “diplomatic” solution for the conflict, it will gain some satisfaction that the embargo on Russian companies using the Swift international transactions system is likely to benefit its own home-developed alternative, the Cross-Border International Payments System (Cips), thus drawing the rouble and the yuan into a closer relationship and cementing a potentially dangerous anti-Western alliance.

Although Cips currently handles one-eighth of the volumes managed by its competitor, its share is growing rapidly and it means that the days of capitalist monopoly over the levers of international trade are numbered.

China has failed to condemn the invasion, or even describe it as such, which is telling from a country to which the word 'inscrutable' was historically applied. It is both richer, and more sophisticated, than Russia and we must take enormous care to impress upon it that the West is seriously committed to defending the principles of liberal democracy and making necessary sacrifices to do so. Putin did not believe that, and still doesn’t, which is why matters have come to such a serious pass costing many innocent lives. If similar doubts are harboured in the Imperial City then we are in a dangerous place indeed.

The European security order as we have known it for the last 60 years has collapsed. Russia, and perhaps China, are phlegmatic about adding Ukraine to the list of countries which no longer exist, nations for which the march of time has taken place. Russia has made its ambitions clear; China has not. But all of us can hear the “steady drummer, drumming like a noise in dreams". We ignore it at our mortal peril.