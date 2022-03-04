Irish Examiner view: Welcome ruling on defamation 

UK judgment highlights again the need for reform of Irish defamation laws
Tom Burgis outside of the Royal Courts of Justice in London after a high court judge dismissed a libel claim against him over his book, Kleptopia: How Dirty Money is Conquering the World. Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation (ENRC) sued the Financial Times journalist Tom Burgis over his book first published by Harper Collins in September 2020. Picture: Jess Glass/PA

Fri, 04 Mar, 2022 - 05:00

A court ruling in London this week shows the importance of reforming our defamation laws. It was good news that Justice Minister Helen McEntee on Tuesday received Cabinet approval to publish the Review of the Defamation Act 2009 with a view to bringing forward amending legislation this year. 

A case in London illustrated clearly why reform is necessary.

It involved an attempt by a Kazakh mining company to sue a British journalist for alleging it had ordered the murders of three men, but was thrown out on Wednesday. The matter was brought to court by the Eurasian National Resources Corporation which alleged it has been libelled by 'Financial Times' journalist Tom Burgis in his book 'Kleptopia: How Dirty Money is Conquering the World'. 

Its lawyers argued parts of the book could be understood by an ordinary reader to mean the company had the three men murdered to protect its business, or that there were reasonable grounds for suspicion.

However, Mr Justice Nicklin dismissed the claim, ruling those parts of the book did not refer to the corporation itself. 

The ruling is to be welcomed by all right-minded people and it serves as a timely illustration as to why Irish defamation laws need to be reformed.

Irish Examiner view: We can and must give our support to Ukraine Irish Examiner view: We can and must give our support to Ukraine
Vladimir Putin Irish Examiner View: Ingenuity to fight monster
FILE PHOTO American President Elect Joe Biden has stressed the importance of maintaining an open border on the island of Ireland Irish Examiner View: Biden sends Putin a clear message
<p>Former Labour Party leader Alan Kelly speaking outside Leinster House after resigning on Wednesday evening. Mr Kelly said that his parliamentary colleagues had told him they had lost confidence in his leadership. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire</p>

Irish Examiner view: Alan Kelly saw writing on the wall

