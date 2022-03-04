Irish Examiner view: Welcome ruling on defamation 

It involved an attempt by a Kazakh mining company to sue a British journalist for alleging it had ordered the murders of three men, but was thrown out on Wednesday. The matter was brought to court by the Eurasian National Resources Corporation which alleged it has been libelled by 'Financial Times' journalist Tom Burgis in his book 'Kleptopia: How Dirty Money is Conquering the World'.
Its lawyers argued parts of the book could be understood by an ordinary reader to mean the company had the three men murdered to protect its business, or that there were reasonable grounds for suspicion.
However, Mr Justice Nicklin dismissed the claim, ruling those parts of the book did not refer to the corporation itself.
The ruling is to be welcomed by all right-minded people and it serves as a timely illustration as to why Irish defamation laws need to be reformed.