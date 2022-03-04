Irish Examiner view: We can and must give our support to Ukraine

Much as our nation and the international community has been disgusted by the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his authoritarian regime in the Kremlin for his
unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the viciousness of his army’s attacks on its civilians, we have been galvanised by the need to provide succour to those fleeing the conflict.
With more than one million Ukrainian people having already spilled over the country’s borders into Poland, Moldova, Romania, Slovakia, and Hungary, and the UNHCR predicting another three million will follow, Ireland and its 26 fellow EU members will have to work to accommodate as many refugees as possible.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin yesterday signalled that more than 20,000 refugees escaping the crisis in Ukraine could be accommodated in Ireland and it has already been suggested that Irish families may be asked to open their homes to displaced peoples.
A €10m humanitarian package has been put in place by the Government here and the Cabinet has been briefed that there will be an initial influx of at least 6,000 Ukrainians, aided by the fact that visa requirements have been waived to allow
arrivals to live and work here effectively as EU citizens for three years.
In our attempts to provide refuge for these people, we as a nation must ensure there is an effective and workable system in place to find homes and jobs for them. This crisis demands that our welcome of however many people come here is warm, effective, and practical.
Even in the face of pressing domestic issues such as homelessness and poverty, Ireland can — and must — provide support and comfort to people who have been driven from their homes and their homeland by a despotic tyrant.
This is, as the Government has pointed out, a war effort and norms have to be set aside.