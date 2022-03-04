Irish Examiner view: We can and must give our support to Ukraine

Much as our nation and the international community has been disgusted by the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his authoritarian regime in the Kremlin for his

unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the viciousness of his army’s attacks on its civilians, we have been galvanised by the need to provide succour to those fleeing the conflict.

With more than one million Ukrainian people having already spilled over the country’s borders into Poland, Moldova, Romania, Slovakia, and Hungary, and the UNHCR predicting another three million will follow, Ireland and its 26 fellow EU members will have to work to accommodate as many refugees as possible.