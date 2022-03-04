Irish Examiner view: Alan Kelly saw writing on the wall

The palace coup which saw the unexpected resignation of Alan Kelly as the leader of the Labour Party on Wednesday night illustrated fears within the organisation about its current relevance to the electorate.

Emotional and shocked by having the carpet twitched from under his feet, Alan Kelly nevertheless displayed commendable perspicacity and dignity in difficult circumstances as he walked away from a job many felt he had been destined to inhabit from the earliest stages of his political career.

Despite the massive shot in the arm delivered to the party last year by the victory of Ivana Bacik in the Dublin Bay South by-election — which many in the party contended was more down to Bacik’s charisma than Kelly’s popular appeal — consistently low polling numbers and even a fear among the party faithful that Kelly was incapable of delivering electoral success, saw internal support for the party leader fall to the point where his job was untenable.

As a hard-working TD for Tipperary since 2016 and the old North Tipperary constituency since 2011, Kelly has had strong local support in his hometown of Portroe and nearby Nenagh and had delivered on many issues for his constituents.

But, in the past week, many of his hardcore backers within his own party began to vanish. A week ago he was asked to reflect on his position and last Sunday party members met to further discuss his position.

On Tuesday he met with three formerly staunch supporters — Duncan Smith, TD for Dublin Fingal, Sean Sherlock, TD for East Cork and Senator Mark Wall — and was told it was time to go. It was a somewhat shocking conclusion to his two years as leader of the party, but Kelly, never a shrinking violet, read the writing on the wall and resigned.

While polling numbers, party zeitgeist and a lack of faith in his ability to deliver electoral success were put forward as the reasons why he had to go, it appears the real cause of his demise was internal unhappiness at the appointment of a member of the backroom team as well as culture issues within the party.

Realising the tide had turned on him, Kelly took the decision to step down “within seconds,” which is very commendable. But, whether he will continue to play a part within the party as it searches for popularity and relevance, remains to be seen.

Ironically, Bacik is now the frontrunner for his job, but whether or not she can persuade Kelly he still has a role to play in revitalising Labour, remains to be seen.