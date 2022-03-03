Irish Examiner View: Biden sends Putin a clear message

Despite most of his ambitious domestic agenda being stalled, president Joe Biden’s State of the Union address to both houses of Congress on Tuesday night still managed a stirring rallying cry to the free world and created a moment of rare unity in modern-day American politics.

His declaration that throughout history we’ve learned the lesson that when dictators are not made pay for their aggression, they simply cause more chaos, unified Washington’s most bitterly opposed factions behind him — and against his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.