Irish Examiner View: Ingenuity to fight monster

Russia’s previously fabled ability to use its propaganda machine to deceive and disempower its enemies has been blunted by Ukrainians beating them at their own game
Irish Examiner View: Ingenuity to fight monster

Russian President Vladimir Putin's efforts to overpower Ukraine have been met with efforts by Ukrainians to win the information war.

Thu, 03 Mar, 2022 - 08:46

Even as the civilian death toll is mounting in the face of an unrelenting and vicious Russian assault on cities, towns and villages, Ukrainians and their supporters are using social media to bruise, belittle, and humiliate the invading forces.

Even though they are in a vice-grip of air and ground attacks, the Ukrainian people are still seeking to boost citizens’ spirits and sap invaders’ morale during the most internet-accessible war in history. A flood of real-time videos on social media has diminished the effects of the Kremlin’s mighty propaganda machine and rallied the world to Ukraine’s side as it fights to defend itself and its democracy from a murderous military monster.

Russia’s previously fabled ability to use its propaganda machine to deceive and disempower its enemies has been blunted by Ukrainians beating them at their own game, using constant communications, sometimes horrific in content, to steel local resistance and expose Russia’s unrelenting aggression to a disbelieving global audience.

Ukraine, in just seven days, has created a nascent ‘IT army’ of volunteers who are playing merry hell with the Russian psychological warfare playbook by overwhelming their websites and flooding their intelligence networks with spam.

Their efforts have helped to expose a war the Russians desperately want to keep concealed and fomented world opinion in doing so. Their videos contain images of civilians thwarting tanks, guarding important buildings and infrastructure, making molotov cocktails and using them with astonishing effectiveness.

Trolled troops

Being trolled is not something the Russian military machine is used to and certainly not anything the country’s ruling elite finds acceptable, but has been forced to swallow by the Ukrainians unorthodox tactics. It certainly does not sit well in a Kremlin unused to such disparaging insolence.

Posts have also highlighted the Russian military’s most embarrassing tactical and logistical flaws and allowed the country’s defenders to educate themselves how to properly frustrate their invaders.

Officially, Ukraine’s interior ministry has also used the internet to stir up dissent in Russia, posting photos and videos of killed or captured Russian soldiers online and directing their family members to call on Putin to end his “illegal and despicable order”. More importantly, though, this new form of warfare has helped expose the inhumanity being rained down on Ukraine in the form of cluster bombs in residential areas and indiscriminate missile attacks in the country.

However, against the sheer weight of the invading Russian force, which has now regrouped after early setbacks, Ukraine’s underdog defence is nevertheless staring down a very stark reality.

Much as we can admire the country’s resilience and the wit and invention of its defenders, no amount of online victories will alter the level of peril they face. Sadly, the only thing the Russians may yet lose is the information war.

Read More

65km long military convoy edges closer to Kyiv as UN says over 1m have now fled Ukraine

More in this section

India Clean Energy Irish Examiner view: Climate urgency being overshadowed by war
Galway University spider venom research Irish Examiner view: Mammals beware
Food vouchers Capuchin Day Centre Irish Examiner view: Hunger in our land of plenty
Social MediaUkraineRussia
<p> American President Joe Biden has highlighted the fact that democracies the world over had united to face down Russia’s unprecedented aggression and were unanimously choosing the side of peace and security over authoritarian thugs.</p>

Irish Examiner View: Biden sends Putin a clear message

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices