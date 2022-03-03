Irish Examiner View: Ingenuity to fight monster

Even as the civilian death toll is mounting in the face of an unrelenting and vicious Russian assault on cities, towns and villages, Ukrainians and their supporters are using social media to bruise, belittle, and humiliate the invading forces.

Even though they are in a vice-grip of air and ground attacks, the Ukrainian people are still seeking to boost citizens’ spirits and sap invaders’ morale during the most internet-accessible war in history. A flood of real-time videos on social media has diminished the effects of the Kremlin’s mighty propaganda machine and rallied the world to Ukraine’s side as it fights to defend itself and its democracy from a murderous military monster.

Russia’s previously fabled ability to use its propaganda machine to deceive and disempower its enemies has been blunted by Ukrainians beating them at their own game, using constant communications, sometimes horrific in content, to steel local resistance and expose Russia’s unrelenting aggression to a disbelieving global audience.

Ukraine, in just seven days, has created a nascent ‘IT army’ of volunteers who are playing merry hell with the Russian psychological warfare playbook by overwhelming their websites and flooding their intelligence networks with spam.

Their efforts have helped to expose a war the Russians desperately want to keep concealed and fomented world opinion in doing so. Their videos contain images of civilians thwarting tanks, guarding important buildings and infrastructure, making molotov cocktails and using them with astonishing effectiveness.

Trolled troops

Being trolled is not something the Russian military machine is used to and certainly not anything the country’s ruling elite finds acceptable, but has been forced to swallow by the Ukrainians unorthodox tactics. It certainly does not sit well in a Kremlin unused to such disparaging insolence.

Posts have also highlighted the Russian military’s most embarrassing tactical and logistical flaws and allowed the country’s defenders to educate themselves how to properly frustrate their invaders.

Officially, Ukraine’s interior ministry has also used the internet to stir up dissent in Russia, posting photos and videos of killed or captured Russian soldiers online and directing their family members to call on Putin to end his “illegal and despicable order”. More importantly, though, this new form of warfare has helped expose the inhumanity being rained down on Ukraine in the form of cluster bombs in residential areas and indiscriminate missile attacks in the country.

However, against the sheer weight of the invading Russian force, which has now regrouped after early setbacks, Ukraine’s underdog defence is nevertheless staring down a very stark reality.

Much as we can admire the country’s resilience and the wit and invention of its defenders, no amount of online victories will alter the level of peril they face. Sadly, the only thing the Russians may yet lose is the information war.