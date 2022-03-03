Irish Examiner view: Climate urgency being overshadowed by war

The timing of the report this week from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is particularly unfortunate given that the warnings contained within may get buried because of what is happening in Ukraine right now.

Describing the report as an “atlas of human suffering and a damning indictment of failed climate leadership,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres underlined the importance of swift action.

So too John Kerry, the US special presidential envoy for climate, who said the report “paints a dire picture of the impacts already occurring because of a warmer world and the terrible risks to our planet if we continue to ignore science.” The question at this point is not whether we can altogether avoid the crisis – it is whether we can avoid the worst consequences.

The report highlights that everywhere in the world is affected, with no inhabited region escaping rising temperatures and increasingly extreme weather. It also suggests that about half the global population – between 3.3 billion and 3.6 billion people – live in areas “highly vulnerable” to climate change.

Millions of people face food and water shortages owing to climate change, even at current levels of heating; mass die-offs of species, from trees to corals, are already underway.

It illustrates that 1.5C above pre-industrial levels constitutes a “critical level” beyond which the impacts of the climate crisis accelerate strongly and some become irreversible and that coastal areas around the globe, and small, low-lying islands, face inundation at temperature rises of more than 1.5C.

This is the second part of the IPCC’s latest assessment report and, sadly, it may be the last to be published while there is still some chance of avoiding the worst.