Irish Examiner view: Great illusion of trade security

In her magisterial account of the opening of the First World War, The Guns of August, Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and author Barbara Tuchman references a long-forgotten book that was once compulsory reading across Europe.

The Great Illusion, by Norman Angell, who later won a Nobel Peace Prize, possessed a central tenet — that all war was in vain and that the costs of waging it ensured that the victor suffered the same levels of damage and financial degradation as the vanquished. Therefore, it argued, no nation would be foolish enough to embark upon one.

The book was translated into 11 languages and was a staple of universities and on the lecture circuit. It was debated at Cambridge and the Sorbonne. Study groups sprang up to promulgate its virtues and common sense. Intellectuals and political leaders lauded its wisdom. Reginald Baliol Brett, chairman of the war committee in Britain, said European war would bring “commercial disaster, financial ruin, and individual suffering”.

Aggression was “so pregnant with restraining influences” as to make conflict unthinkable. Overestimating the power and logic of free trade was all a great miscalculation, which is one of the reasons the book has disappeared into history. The Kaiser’s commander-in-chief in 1914, Von Moltke the Younger, discounted it completely, saying he “was a soldier, not an economist”.

And it is likely, based on his actions, that Vladimir Putin would attach as little weight to the argument as did previous fascist dictator Adolf Hitler. As the armoured columns advance towards Kyiv and the missiles rain down on Kharkiv, they will not be stopped by sanctions.

What is taking place will follow the inexorable logic of the military. Progress has been slow and difficult, so the ante is being upped. The courage and fortitude of the people of Ukraine and the will of the world will be yet more severely tested. We have seen what the Russians are capable of in Homs and in Chechnya. Tuchman’s book was circulated to US chiefs of staff and officers at the height of the Cuban missile crisis by US president John F Kennedy to warn against the consequences of rapid escalation of tensions. He later told his Cabinet: “We are not going to bungle into war.”

Europe is in its most dangerous place for 60 years, and it will never be the same again. We must not bungle this.