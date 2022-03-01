Irish Examiner View: An unlikely hero has emerged in Ukraine

As putative peace talks between Russia and Ukraine began yesterday, it was becoming apparent that the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emerged as a critical rallying force for his people, his nation, and all those opposed to Russia’s illegal onslaught on the country.

The former actor and comedian’s only political experience before being elected was playing the role of Ukraine’s president in a satirical TV series.

But now, savvy communication skills, his ability to sway audiences via social media, a healthy dose of grit and defiance and, not least of all, his stated readiness to die if necessary, have transformed him into an unlikely champion for Ukrainians and the world.

Not a week ago, Zelenskyy’s political tenure was mixed and considered on the decline. He was criticised for not pushing forward essential anti-corruption and judicial reforms.

Ukrainians felt he was weak in his relationship with Russian president Vladimir Putin and too quick to seek compromise with Moscow.

As a wartime president, however, Zelenskyy has risen remarkably to the challenge.

His messaging has been consistent and sharply directed at Moscow. In videos posted on social media, he has appealed directly to Russian citizens, gracefully urging them to protest Putin’s attack on Ukrainian democracy.

In another video, wearing a green military-style pullover, he called for Ukrainians to take up arms.

We are alone in defending our state. Who else wants to fight with us? Honestly, I don’t see anyone,” he said.

Just yesterday, it emerged he had to cut short a phone call with European Council president Charles Michel on Friday evening because his position had come under fire.

Zelenskyy has astutely used imagery to his advantage. Instead of hiding in a shelter, he has shown himself walking in Kyiv or visiting soldiers, wearing a bulletproof jacket.

Virtually every day, a new video emerges on social media showing his defiance of Russia. His messages have conveyed strength, empathy, and fortitude. His appears to be a case study in effective communication during war and a profile of personal courage that has galvanised his people.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelenskyy has been unshakable diplomatically, refusing Western demands to set aside Ukraine’s aspirations to join Nato, a key goal of Putin. But most Ukrainians have been impressed by an action Zelenskyy has not taken: He and his family haven’t fled the country, despite the threat to their lives.

On Friday, after the US offered to transport him to a safe place, Zelenskyy retorted: “I need ammunition, not a ride.”

Ukrainians who joined the campaign to fight the Russians have expressed a sense of solidarity with their president, and his leadership has not only united his nation, but has also ignited the EU, the US, and others into unprecedentedly co-ordinated action.

The man who voiced Paddington Bear in the Ukrainian versions of Paddington and its sequel has proven to be a much more formidable adversary than the great Russian bear ever envisaged.