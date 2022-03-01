Irish Examiner View: A simple rule to reduce the number of death on Irish roads

It is scarcely believable that more than a quarter of people killed on the roads last year were not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. In an age of so-called enlightenment, this is a truly startling statistic.
Analysis by the Road Safety Authority of provisional Garda statistics from 2021 shows 27% of drivers and passengers killed in road traffic collisions were not wearing a seatbelt. Given decades of safety campaigns, it defies belief that we as a nation are still so ignorant of basic safety measures while driving or being driven on our roads.
And it gets worse. Further scrutiny of provisional collision data from 2017 to 2020 shows that 10% of vehicle occupants seriously injured were not wearing a seatbelt.
Emergency services personnel, including gardaí, continue to arrive at crashes and witness first-hand the devastating injuries sustained by drivers and passengers because they were not wearing a seat belt.
It seems shocking that we ignore such basic measures to protect ourselves and others. That gardaí last year issued 7,248 fixed-charge penalty notices for seatbelt offences tells its own story.
Belt up, for goodness sake.