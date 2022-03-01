Irish Examiner View: A simple rule to reduce the number of death on Irish roads

It is scarcely believable that more than a quarter of people killed on the roads last year were not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. In an age of so-called enlightenment, this is a truly startling statistic.

Analysis by the Road Safety Authority of provisional Garda statistics from 2021 shows 27% of drivers and passengers killed in road traffic collisions were not wearing a seatbelt. Given decades of safety campaigns, it defies belief that we as a nation are still so ignorant of basic safety measures while driving or being driven on our roads.