Irish Examiner view: West begins to get its act together on Ukraine

Slowly, slowly the world is beginning to grind into action in response to the appalling aggression of the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.

Closing international and commercial airspace to Russian planes, action which Ireland has been able to join, sends another welcome signal that democracies will not sit on their hands.

Simon Coveney’s statement aligned our state with Finland, Czech Republic, Slovenia, the Baltic nations of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, and Britain. Now the rest of Europe needs to follow in double time.

Far less tractable is the issue of Swift, the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, which manages cross-border international payments and whether Russia can be suspended from it as a means of exerting pressure.

There is a lack of unanimity on this proposition although the balance has shifted towards those who want implementation against a selected number of banks.

Whether such action, also tabled after Crimea was annexed in 2014, would have anything other than symbolic consequences is moot.

Moscow banks have developed their own systems, Mir, to manage the internal markets, with helpful assistance from the World Bank, and it has also been adopted by some overseas countries.

Unforeseen consequences

Some technocrats and specialists believe that bringing down Swift will be like interfering with the cloud computing universe.

It could have unforeseen consequences for cash flow, transfers, and the purchase of essential supplies such as, for example, Russian gas which is still being traded and on which the West relies.

This dependence will be seen to be the great strategic error of the past two decades, but it was there all the time, in plain sight of everyone.

The news that Russia is offering “peace talks”, but only if they take place in Minsk, cannot be taken seriously as Belarus is a partner in this evil enterprise, and should be subject to the same level of sanctions as its architect.

Unfortunately, for the people of Ukraine and the rest of the world, things are likely to become worse before there is even a prospect of them getting better.