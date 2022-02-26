Our view: What to do when the Russians are coming?

In his extraordinary, hallucinatory, Holocaust novel The Kindly Ones, author Jonathan Littell asks what it is that turns ordinary people into mass killers.

Much of the narrative of that powerful and controversial book, seen through the eyes of a Nazi SS officer in an Einsatzgruppen extermination squad, is set in Ukraine. Some of its most gruelling descriptions are located at a site called Babi Yar where 34,000 Jews were murdered in two days.

Babi Yar was a large ravine on the northern edge of the city of Kyiv which became the grave not only for Jews, but for Soviet prisoners of war, Communist officials, and Roma. Some Soviet accounts calculated that 100,000 dead victims of a fanatical dictator’s delusions were discarded there.

For 25 years after the end of the Second World War, there was no acknowledgement of Babi Yar’s history. There was even a plan to build a sports stadium over the killing fields. Then a small obelisk was erected followed, in 1974, by a 15m high statue. But it was not until the 50th anniversary of the massacres, in 1991, that the identity of the victims were recorded on the monument. And that was an early initiative of the newly-independent Ukrainian government.

It is across this historic ground that Russian forces will be moving to fulfil their objectives. With tanks in the suburbs, special forces, saboteurs, and spies operating through the streets, and shots being heard around the gold and green domes of the iconic St Sophia Cathedral, it is only a matter of time before Kyiv is taken and the C2, command and control, structures are dismantled. As Vladimir Putin is such an aficionado of history, he may appreciate the irony of fighting on the ground where so many victims of Nazism have fallen while imposing his own dictatorial rule on a previously free and democratic state.

That pressure might be mounting on Putin can be evidenced by his increasingly erratic behaviour. After his peculiar telecast where he confronted his own advisers last Monday, his latest video address describes the Ukrainian government as a “gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis who have lodged itself in Kyiv and taken hostage the entire Ukrainian people”.

This is straight from the playbook of Joseph Goebbels who believed that the bigger the lie then the greater the chance of it being believed.

That the Russians, who sacrificed so much to defeat the forces of Hitler and fascism in the last European war, should adopt the same tactics as the Wehrmacht towards a neighbouring country with which its citizens feel such a sense of fraternity is beyond surreal.

It is something that you might expect from a rogue state such as North Korea, but not from one of the great countries of world history. It is unlikely that Putin’s direct appeal to the Ukrainian military to mutiny and seize power in order to better negotiate with Moscow will gain traction. They have already received an answer of sorts from Snake Island in the Black Sea where 13 border guards were killed after refusing to surrender to the Russian navy.

In a yet-to-be-verified audio exchange, a Russian naval commander is heard to say: “This is a Russian military warship. I suggest you lay down your weapons and surrender to avoid bloodshed and needless casualties. Otherwise, you will be bombed."

A Ukrainian soldier allegedly responds: "Russian warship, go fuck yourself."

A family sit in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine. Many residents hurried underground for safety as Russian forces fired on the city and moved closer. Picture: AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

There will come a time in this fast-moving theatre of war, and it is likely to be soon, that negotiations will have to start to prevent widespread loss of life. The support that the government of Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked for from the West will not be forthcoming. There will be no imposition of a no-fly zone because that will put American, British, and European fighter pilots in direct head-to-head with the Sukhois and Migs of the Russian Aerospace Forces. That will ignite a continental war, the consequences of which cannot be imagined.

More problematically, there is no unanimity about the exclusion of Russian transactions from the Swift financial system which moves assets around the globe. The result is that democratic governments appear to be exactly what Putin thinks they are, soft-centred, weak, and decadent. His gamble is that the EU and Nato (as long as the boots of Russian ground forces do not cross the frontier) will huff and puff, and then put up with his aggression, just as we have in all his previous land grabs.

In this judgement he appears to be correct. There is little appetite for real and prolonged financial hardship as can be seen from the current widespread consternation about rises in the cost of living.

“Welcome to the brave new world where Europeans are very soon going to pay €2,000 for 1,000 cubic metres of natural gas,” said Putin’s mouthpiece, Dmitry Medvedev.

They know, and we know they know, that we have allowed the Western democracies to become over-dependent on power supplies which can be turned on, and off, at the flick of a Kremlin switch. Defiance comes at a price and it is not one that voters in the EU or Britain or the US are likely to want to pay.

After previous incursions and annexations, including Crimea in 2014, strategists warned that the reliance on Russian gas must end. Instead, we got Nord Stream 2 (suspended, not cancelled, it is to be noted) and the closure by Germany of its nuclear power stations.

Ukraine will prove to be a humiliation for the West, and for democracy, and one to be visited upon us for all that sense of triumphalism when the old Soviet Union collapsed amidst a lot of blather about “the peace dividend.”

In The Kindly Ones, Jonathan Littell writes: “ . . . after all, a great power is a great power, it doesn't become one by chance, and doesn't remain one by chance, either”.

It requires will and determination. At this moment they have it, and our comfortable and collegiate alliance of nations does not. There is a price to be paid that will not end at the grasslands over which the Cossacks once rode freely.