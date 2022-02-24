Irish Examiner view: Diverse police force in Ireland is vital

The best way to celebrate 100 years An Garda Síochána would be to fast-track the force’s diversity programme
One of the events to celebrate the centenary of the force includes the renovation of the Garda memorial cenotaph at its headquarters in Phoenix Park. Picture: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie

Thu, 24 Feb, 2022 - 07:05

Earlier this month An Garda Síochána announced a series of events to celebrate the centenary of the force. 

These include a national commemorative event at Dublin Castle; the presentation of a centenary service medal to all serving and retired Garda members; the publication of two books, and the renovation of the Garda memorial cenotaph at its headquarters in Phoenix Park.

These are all worthwhile events but the best way to celebrate 100 years of service would be to fast-track the force’s diversity programme to ensure that it more fully reflects the community it serves.

There has already been progress in terms of increasing the number of female members of the force. It stands at about 30%, which is above the European average.

A recruitment drive aimed at attracting members of diverse communities is under way as the Government has promised to add a further 800 gardaí.

Measures have been taken to encourage minority recruitment, including a change to the uniform policy to allow members to wear religious headgear such as hijabs or turbans. 

That is a start, but foreign nationals, LGBT people, and Travellers still represent a tiny minority of the force.

Diversity is more than a virtue. It is a necessity. Ireland is more diverse and multicultural than ever before. That means our police service must become more diverse too.

