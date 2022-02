So, the comparisons with Munich 1938, represented by some commentators as glib and unhelpful have not proven to be overblown. For Sudetenland, and its predecessor, the Saarland, read Luhansk and Donetsk — the “Donbas” — where Vladimir Putin has sent a force of “peacekeepers”.

This is, as Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney rightly concludes, a staged justification for entering Ukraine illegally. Peacekeeping forces do not normally send in tanks and helicopters as weapons of first resort.

These are the preliminary attempts to absorb a sovereign state back into a Russian empire which held sway across central Europe for 45 years before collapsing under the weight of its own internal pressures and contradictions.

If this succeeds, and Ukraine is swallowed, then it will not be the last former Soviet satellite in the Balkans and Eastern Europe to fear for its future.

A protesters holds a poster during a rally in front of Russian Embassy in Kyiv.

It is the appropriate moment to note that this is the greatest test for the EU since its expansion into the 27-state, once 28-state, behemoth which it now is. Proposals to target retaliatory action at a range of Russian companies and political leaders are already being resisted by Hungarian leader Viktor Orbán, who is always willing to lend a sympathetic ear to the Kremlin.

Orbán was born seven years after the Hungarian uprising of 1956 which saw 200,000 of his fellow countrymen exiled throughout Europe because of their opposition to the Stalinist policies of Nikita Khrushchev. Thousands more lay dead on the streets. He is likely to show his true colours as this conflict escalates.

Hungary aside, it is noteworthy that those smaller countries who have most to lose from Russian expansion are the most vociferous among those calling for serious and punitive sanctions to be introduced quickly.

Most of the larger nations have not crossed that Rubicon yet, although Britain has been one of the first to react on the economic front by imposing penalties on Russian banks and high net worth individuals as the beginning of an incremental response. Britain has already suffered a number of poison attacks against individuals in the past decade and has a large and influential oligarch population who have significant assets in London.

It seems impossible now that the Champions League Final can be played in St Petersburg in May and, as there is every chance that one, if not two, Premier League teams will be contesting it this may be another occasion when sporting boycotts are called in as a proxy for diplomacy as they were at the 1980 Moscow and 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

In 1938, British prime minister Neville Chamberlain broadcast about the incongruity of preparing for war over “a quarrel in a far away country between people of whom we know nothing”. The world is a smaller, and more connected, place than it was 84 years ago.

If Ukraine is assimilated, prepare for further expansions. Look to Taiwan, as history shows that dictators become encouraged by the actions and successes of other dictators.