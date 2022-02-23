Irish Examiner view: We need to consider a tax on second homes

If housing is the hot domestic issue which, alongside the cost of living, it is, then should we be giving deeper thought to the issue of second homes and the benefits which accrue to those who enjoy the luxury of possessing two or more properties?
There is a home, and then there is a holiday home. It can be shared with family members; it can be loaned to friends; it can be rented out for a profit. Or it can be left empty for much of the year.
All of these actions have consequences, not only for local communities, but for a nation which is struggling to make best use of its limited housing stock.
Two years of staycations have increased the potential for holiday lets. These can produce higher costs for locals and reduced footfall and net spend for service businesses.
If local people cannot afford to live locally then it will mark the beginning of the end for villages and hamlets.
This can already be seen to be well advanced in honeypot areas of France and Britain.
If Ireland is serious about affordable housing then this must be accompanied by a thorough review of property usage throughout the land and financial measures to stimulate increased availability.
This might also include clawing back the wasteful energy credit given to people with ancillary homes by a government caught in the headlights of the cost of living crisis.
According to the last census, there were 62,000 second homes in Ireland and those numbers might increase as more and more people seek to alternate their working lives from cities to rural locations and vice versa.
Working from home could have a number of unforeseen consequences.